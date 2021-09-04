Fashion designers bringing Cross Colours clothing line to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The popular clothing line “Cross Colours” took off in the ‘90s with the goal to impact the fashion industry with its positive messages. It has now made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit.

The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas “TJ” Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches, and related ephemera.

“It’s almost like a homecoming. It’s basically is a homecoming for me - being here originally and coming back after all these years. It is amazing to have an exhibition that’s displaying the hard work and everything we’ve done over the past 30 years,” said Walker.

Toomsuba native Walker launched the brand in 1989 with his fashion designer partner Carl Jones.

“Carl Jones gave me my first job in Los Angeles, and we still are business partners today. The brand was so successful that had several things that launched the brand. One thing that made the brand pivot or takes off to make people aware of it was when it was exposed on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith wore the product,” said Walker.

Walker and Kelly’s clothing has been worn by many celebrities like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and many more.

“Cross Colours is back. The big thing that helped people realize that we are back was Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Those two individuals – when they wore those clothes during the Grammy’s on the stage. It was amazing,” said Walker.

Cross Colours helped establish a fashion market based around black youth with the message of clothes without prejudices.

“We definitely realized early on that you need to surround yourself with the youth in order to know what you need to give them because they will let you know. That is what we did in the ‘90s, and we’re doing today again. They really drive the company. Without them and the strong time we have – we wouldn’t be successful,” said Walker.

The exhibit will end on January 8th next year.

