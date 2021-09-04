Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

