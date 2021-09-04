Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta.
🙏🏻 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/aQIznjVGNi— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 4, 2021
Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.