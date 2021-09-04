Advertisement

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Lane Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels' first game in Atlanta.
Lane Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

Man killed in rollover accident
