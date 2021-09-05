Advertisement

5 year old child killed after car crash

A 5-year old child has died after a car crash on old country club road in Marion near the...
A 5-year old child has died after a car crash on old country club road in Marion near the intersection of hwy 39.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-year old child has died after a car crash on Old Country Club Road in Marion near the intersection of hwy 39.

Meridian Police detectives said that a mother and two of her children were driving on that road when they were t boned by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl. Police said the car rolled over several times, killing the 5-year-old. The other child in the car was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and is in critical condition. The mother is in a Meridian hospital and in stable condition.

The 17-year-old received minor injuries. The case is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game
A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue...
Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 722K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
STPSO assisted with rescuing a dolphin that was trapped in a canal due to Hurricane Ida's Storm...
Slidell Police Department help rescue dolphin after Hurricane Ida’s storm surge
Entergy officials said Sunday (Sept. 4) that power has been restored to approximately 39...
Entergy says power restored to 39 percent of New Orleans customers; work continues throughout city and state
Alabama beat Miami 44-13 to win the Chick FIl A Kickoff Game
Alabama beats Miami in Chick Fil A Kickoff game