5 year old child killed after car crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-year old child has died after a car crash on Old Country Club Road in Marion near the intersection of hwy 39.

Meridian Police detectives said that a mother and two of her children were driving on that road when they were t boned by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl. Police said the car rolled over several times, killing the 5-year-old. The other child in the car was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and is in critical condition. The mother is in a Meridian hospital and in stable condition.

The 17-year-old received minor injuries. The case is still under investigation

