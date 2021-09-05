Alabama beats Miami in Chick Fil A Kickoff game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Miami Hurricanes 44-13 to win the Chick Fil A Kickoff game.

This game was a key one for Alabama as this was Quarterback Bryce Young’s first start. Young finished the day 27/38 for 344 yards with four touchdowns. A ridiculous start that left Head Coach Nick Saban impressed.

“I think Bryce did really, really well, you know, he’s smart,”Saban said. “Most people just look at the stats and say he was whatever he was, for whatever he was for this many yards but, he redirects the protection, he plays like a veteran out there,” he said.

Breaking Records. ✊



Bryce Young is the first QB in Alabama history with 4 Pass TD in his starting debut.



Young breaks the record previously shared by Mac Jones and Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/vlqxv54JSU — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021

The standout play was Young’s 94 yard touchdown to Jameson Williams to really put Bama in the driver seat at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

“For us to get the first win out of the way, did some good things there’s some stuff for us to improve on,” Young said. “You know, we get to put it up on tape, learn from it. Good start to the year but we know we have to keep working week in and week out,” he said. “It’s definitely fun. It’s fun always being out there with my guys so it’s definitely a lot of fun but we have a lot of growth and a lot of improvement left to do,” he said.

It wasn’t just the offense that had a nice showing as the defense smothered D’Eriq King and the Hurricanes throughout the game.

“I think it was as we game planned this week, we stuck to our game plan saying we had to contain and we had to rush together and rush as a unit and nobody can be selfish,” Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “We all just have to play as a team and play up front as a team and just hold on our gaps and be responsible to do our job,” Anderson said.

With this win, Alabama as a program is now 7-0 in Chick Fil A Kickoff games and the Crimson Tide are 15-0 in season openers.

