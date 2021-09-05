ECCC band member dies after football game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Philadelphia is mourning the loss of a former student-athlete and East Central Community College student who died unexpectedly Thursday night.

ECCC said Leavey collapsed after the band returned to campus from a football game against East Mississippi Community College in Scooba Thursday.

Leavey died from a previous medical condition, according to Newton County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Burton.

The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday night.

The team walked arm in arm onto the field with Leavey’s jersey in hand.

“I heard about it and the first thing I thought was I need to text his brother. His brother loves him. He plays at east central and I had to text him, check on him. Told him he could come to the game to help keep his mind off of everything. He could ride the bus with me. And the kids actually came to me, and they said coach we want to do something for Jalen and I said well go get his jersey. They went and got it. It means a lot to them. They love him. I mean Jalen came to practice the past couple of days. When you know somebody that special, it takes a toll on everybody so we just want to do the best we can to honor him,” said Philadelphia High School Football Coach, David Frey.

ECCC said the entire college community is deeply saddened by the passing of Jalen and we ask for prayers for his family, friends, fellow students, and instructors at this time.

ECCC will offer counseling to students and employees through local Weems professionals when campus reopens again on Tuesday following the Labor Day Holiday.

