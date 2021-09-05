Advertisement

Local businesses holding raffle to raise money for Ida relief

By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida devastated the coastline of Louisiana on August 29th. Countless families lost everything they owned. That’s why two local businesses are teaming up to raise money to donate to those in need.

“Being from Mississippi, we’ve gone through this before. We understand what the people in Louisiana are going through. Thomas approached me about doing this fundraiser for those that have lost everything. We want to make sure that we give back to our neighbors that have worked so hard to give back to us,” said Christine Hemphill, Manager at The Range @601.

There will be two different raffles held, one being $15 a ticket and the other being $25 a ticket. The prizes for the $15 raffle is a knife, a crossbow, and a rangefinder. The prizes for the $25 ticket include a pistol, two AR’s, and a hunting rifle.

To donate, please call The Range @601. If you would like to assist in clean-up in Louisiana, please call Thomas McDermitt of Thomas’ Home Services.

