MSU Meridian COVID vaccination drive-thru

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at MSU Meridian to help increase the vaccination rate in Lauderdale County.

It was a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Health Center that gave out the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine was administered to all MSU-Meridian students, staff, or faculty members. The EC-HealthNet team is encouraging people that are hesitant of taking the vaccine.

“Getting the vaccine is important because we want to avoid those symptoms from the virus. Whenever we get this vaccine it is going to prevent any of the side effects that can happen with COVID. A lot of the time you will have thickened secretions and your lungs won’t function as well. It is very important that we get this before we have become sick with COVID,” said Kaiman Parker Registered Respiratory Therapist.

The second dose will be at the same location on September 24.

