Advertisement

MSU Meridian COVID vaccination drive-thru

Many people received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at MSU Meridian to help increase...
Many people received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at MSU Meridian to help increase the vaccination rate in Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at MSU Meridian to help increase the vaccination rate in Lauderdale County.

It was a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Health Center that gave out the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine was administered to all MSU-Meridian students, staff, or faculty members. The EC-HealthNet team is encouraging people that are hesitant of taking the vaccine.

“Getting the vaccine is important because we want to avoid those symptoms from the virus. Whenever we get this vaccine it is going to prevent any of the side effects that can happen with COVID. A lot of the time you will have thickened secretions and your lungs won’t function as well. It is very important that we get this before we have become sick with COVID,” said Kaiman Parker Registered Respiratory Therapist.

The second dose will be at the same location on September 24.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Man killed in rollover accident
Man killed in rollover accident
Willie B. Lewis, 35, facing trafficking, sale, possession of controlled substance charges.
Meridian man arrested with numerous drugs
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s...
Married couple arrested on grand larceny charges
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Molly Ruth...
Silver Alert issued for Kemper County woman

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 719K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The popular clothing line “Cross Colours” took off in the ‘90s with the goal to impact the...
Fashion designers bringing Cross Colours clothing line to Meridian
Lane Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ first game in Atlanta....
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19