6 years and still no justice for dead son

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a candlelight vigil to remember her son that was killed 6 years ago. The family said they still don’t have justice.

Sherren Smith is still mourning the death of her son DeMarcus Smith after he was shot 4 times in the back. It happened on the corner of 25th Avenue and 16th street in September of 2015. That tragic event is still a day that Sherren Smith will never forget. They shared their thoughts of their beloved DeMarcus Smith.

“He was a rising star. He was a rapper, drawing artist, and he loved people regardless of the color of their skin,” said the victim’s mother Sherren Smith.

“One thing I know about Marc, he wanted everybody to know who he was. He wanted that love and attention,” said a family friend.

“He was a good person. That was my best friend. He was my partner in crime. We did a lot of stuff together. He took up for me a lot. He was a happy person. He was always sliming,” said family member Shakara Smith.

“It is a sad story. It is a shame that a mother or father has to bury their child. It is so much violence going on. I pray that it will stop because my son was killed 11 years ago, and it feels like it was yesterday,” said the mother of homicide victim Phyllis Chatman.

Smith is still pleading for anyone who knows anything about the crime to come forward.

