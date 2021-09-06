Advertisement

Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a crash on Old Country Club Road.
5-year-old killed in car crash
Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Latest News

Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Lauderdale County School District and Meridian Community College have teamed up to help those...
Lauderdale County School District and MCC starts Hurricane Ida Relief Drive
Alabama beat Miami 44-13 to win the Chick FIl A Kickoff Game
Alabama beats Miami in Chick Fil A Kickoff game
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game