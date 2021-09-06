Hurricane Ida evacuees spend Labor Day away from home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hurricane Ida evacuees are still calling Meridian “home” more than a week after the powerful, category four storm slammed into the Louisiana coast.

It’s been a tough eight days for many families that still can’t return to their storm-ravaged neighborhoods.

Some aren’t sure what’s left to go home to.

Stephanie Nugent and her daughter now call meridian home.

“The water hasn’t completely gone down, as far as I know, to access the highway to get there,” said Louisiana Evacuee, Stephanie Nugent

The Nugent’s live in south Louisiana. They evacuated the day before Hurricane Ida hit.

They’re staying in a local hotel. They aren’t sure when they’ll be able to go home.

“The only thing I see is you can take the levee to get down just to see your property and everything in your home,” said Nugent.

The holiday weekend has been a tough one.

“It’s not what we’re used to. We’re used to having a family get-together and celebrating. But we can’t do that due to being displaced from our homes. We have no power, no water. But thankfully we’re evacuated here in Meridian, Mississippi. We’ve just been out eating out at different restaurants and stuff and doing a little shopping to get clothes because we only had so many clothes with us,” said Nugent.

It’s also been a difficult weekend for Brettneka Cyprain and her kids, who live in Hammond. They’re also staying in a local hotel.

“Went home for the weekend to survey the damages to see how it’s going to be, of course right now there’s no electricity. Probably still going to be several weeks. So, we spent the time cleaning out the kitchen and things like that,” said Louisiana Evacuee, Brettneka Cyprain.

The family returned to their meridian hotel. They went Labor Day shopping to take a break from the stress.

“We made it back yesterday. Right now, we’re just creating a new normal so to speak. Learning about meridian, seeing what it has to offer, and getting out of the hotel,” said Cyprain.

More than half of south Louisiana’s power has been restored. But for many evacuees settling in meridian, the damage is too severe to return home.

Entergy Louisiana said some of the hardest-hit areas could be without power for another three weeks.

“My prayers are with all the people in southern Louisiana and the whole world,” said Nugent.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.