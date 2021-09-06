Jimmie Rodgers museum receives grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Downtown Meridian was awarded a grant Friday by the Mississippi Arts Commission. The total sum of the grant was 1.4 million dollars.

While only a part of this sum was awarded to the museum, it will be put to good use. The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, the owner of the museum, plans to use the grant money to fund a new educational outreach program that will be free to the public. This is in addition to the lessons the museum already offers.

For more information on what the museum offers, please visit their website: https://www.jimmierodgers.com/

