Advertisement

Labor Day showers, but it won’t be a wash-out

Holiday showers are expected
Holiday showers are expected(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front is moving across the WTOK area today, and it’ll stall just south of our area leading into your Tuesday. So, periodic showers and storms can be expected throughout the day. North of I-20, there will be a more scattered coverage of rain before Noon. South of I-20, more activity is expected in the afternoon & evening. Downpours can be expected, and rainfall estimates of .50″ -1″ are possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but carry the umbrella for any outdoor plans. If you hear thunder, move inside until the storms pass. Highs today in the low-mid 80s (below average)

Tuesday, the stalled front will keep a few showers in our area. Then, Wednesday, another cold front will move across our area sparking more storms. In the wake of the front, plan for beautiful weather with low humidity starting Thursday. It’ll also remain unseasonably cool, and morning temps will be pleasant into the low 60s.

For now, the weekend looks nice and cooperative for outdoor plans.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a crash on Old Country Club Road.
5-year-old killed in car crash
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 6th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 6th, 2021
Labor Day forecast
Scattered storms to start the work week
WX 09/04
Weather September 4, 2021
Weather - September 3, 2021
Weather - September 3, 2021