Labor Day showers, but it won’t be a wash-out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front is moving across the WTOK area today, and it’ll stall just south of our area leading into your Tuesday. So, periodic showers and storms can be expected throughout the day. North of I-20, there will be a more scattered coverage of rain before Noon. South of I-20, more activity is expected in the afternoon & evening. Downpours can be expected, and rainfall estimates of .50″ -1″ are possible. It won’t be a wash-out, but carry the umbrella for any outdoor plans. If you hear thunder, move inside until the storms pass. Highs today in the low-mid 80s (below average)

Tuesday, the stalled front will keep a few showers in our area. Then, Wednesday, another cold front will move across our area sparking more storms. In the wake of the front, plan for beautiful weather with low humidity starting Thursday. It’ll also remain unseasonably cool, and morning temps will be pleasant into the low 60s.

For now, the weekend looks nice and cooperative for outdoor plans.

