Lauderdale County School District and MCC starts Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District and Meridian Community College are coming together to step up and help those who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations for supplies like bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more are being accepted.

Meridian High School, West Lauderdale High School Neshoba Central High School and Newton County High School are some of the schools who are participating.

“This storm hit really close to home,” said Shane Rodgers, West Lauderdale Principal. “We are very blessed in this region of the state to not be as affected as far as it really hitting us hard. But I know a lot of us have a lot of family and friends that are in that area. Particularly for us my wife has a lot of family down there in both areas and I know a lot of people in our area do as well so I think it hits close to home. There our friends, our family and our neighbors and I think it’s only right that in a time of need that we need to step up and try to help them out so that’s the reason we’re trying to get everyone organized and try to help out.”

Donations can be brought to the schools during school hours or can be brought to home football games. There will be a trailer to drop off items in.

The Hurricane Ida Relief Drive will run through September 17th.

Rodgers said, “We just want to try to get as much together as we can the next couple weeks, it runs through September, 17th [2021] and then we are going to get all our area schools to compile all of our resources together and then we are going to take the responsibility of trying to make sure those items get to the places they are needed.”

