Advertisement

Lauderdale County School District and MCC starts Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

Schools come together to help those who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District and Meridian Community College are coming together to step up and help those who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations for supplies like bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more are being accepted.

Meridian High School, West Lauderdale High School Neshoba Central High School and Newton County High School are some of the schools who are participating.

“This storm hit really close to home,” said Shane Rodgers, West Lauderdale Principal. “We are very blessed in this region of the state to not be as affected as far as it really hitting us hard. But I know a lot of us have a lot of family and friends that are in that area. Particularly for us my wife has a lot of family down there in both areas and I know a lot of people in our area do as well so I think it hits close to home. There our friends, our family and our neighbors and I think it’s only right that in a time of need that we need to step up and try to help them out so that’s the reason we’re trying to get everyone organized and try to help out.”

Donations can be brought to the schools during school hours or can be brought to home football games. There will be a trailer to drop off items in.

The Hurricane Ida Relief Drive will run through September 17th.

Rodgers said, “We just want to try to get as much together as we can the next couple weeks, it runs through September, 17th [2021] and then we are going to get all our area schools to compile all of our resources together and then we are going to take the responsibility of trying to make sure those items get to the places they are needed.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a crash on Old Country Club Road.
5-year-old killed in car crash
Sharron was a senior at West Lauderdale High School.
West Lauderdale community mourns loss of student
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Latest News

Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Bama Defeats Miami in CFA Kickoff
Alabama beat Miami 44-13 to win the Chick FIl A Kickoff Game
Alabama beats Miami in Chick Fil A Kickoff game
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game