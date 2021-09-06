Advertisement

Meridian Locals Spend Holiday at Bonita

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It might have been a gloomy Labor Day but that didn’t stop people in Meridian from enjoying their unofficial end of summer outside.

School is out and most businesses were closed. So, many people took full advantage of this “free” day.

At Bonita Lakes, folks enjoyed their holiday biking, boating, and having picnics.

The lake brought a cool breeze for people to enjoy time with their families and to have fun outdoors.

“Our weekend has just been great and spending it with the family has just been awesome. Being with the family, life is short we have to cherish our moments while we can,” said Meridian Local, Shana Ruttley.

“Today is a good day too. We come to Bonita Lake to have a picnic with my boy. He asked me this morning, mommy, I want to go to Bonita Lake. It’s a free day, I want to go have a picnic and enjoy nature. It was a good weekend,” said Meridian Local, Claudia Casterilloa-Jones.

Labor Day celebrates the achievements of workers in the U.S

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a crash on Old Country Club Road.
5-year-old killed in car crash
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges
The Philadelphia High School football team honored their former teammate during a game Friday...
ECCC band member dies after football game
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
A local mother held a candlelight vigil to remember her son that was killed 6 years ago. The...
6 years and still no justice for dead son

Latest News

Hurricane Ida evacuees are still calling Meridian “home” more than a week after the powerful,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees spend Labor Day away from home
Ida evacuees spend Labor Day in Meridian
Ida evacuees spend Labor Day in Meridian
Kemper Co. woman still missing
Kemper Co. woman still missing
Weather - September 6, 2021
Weather - September 6, 2021
Meridian locals spend holiday at Bonita
Meridian locals spend holiday at Bonita