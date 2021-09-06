Meridian locals spend holiday at Bonita

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It might have been a gloomy Labor Day but that didn’t stop people in Meridian from enjoying their unofficial end of summer outside.

School is out and most businesses were closed. So, many people took full advantage of this “free” day.

At Bonita Lakes, folks enjoyed their holiday biking, boating, and having picnics.

The lake brought a cool breeze for people to enjoy time with their families and to have fun outdoors.

“Our weekend has just been great and spending it with the family has just been awesome. Being with the family, life is short we have to cherish our moments while we can,” said Meridian Local, Shana Ruttley.

“Today is a good day too. We come to Bonita Lake to have a picnic with my boy. He asked me this morning, mommy, I want to go to Bonita Lake. It’s a free day, I want to go have a picnic and enjoy nature. It was a good weekend,” said Meridian Local, Claudia Casterilloa-Jones.

Labor Day celebrates the achievements of workers in the U.S

