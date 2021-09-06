New mayor wants Quitman to be a ‘city of excellence’

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Mayor Steve Watkins was recently sworn in for his first term in office. He had a 41 year career in aviation, starting with the United States Air Force.

“I flew B-52 bombers as an aircraft commander in the active duty Air Force, then I went into the Guard over in Jackson, Mississippi for the Air National Guard and flew C-141′s and C-130′s for them, and then I had a just under 29 year career with Delta Air Lines as an international captain,” Watkins said.

Watkins said he has a vision for Quitman that he wants to achieve as mayor.

“I want Quitman to be known as a city of excellence, I’m talking about from everything in municipal government, all the way down to the least of jobs around here that we do- picking up garbage- I want it to be excellent in everything we do,” Watkins explained.

Watkins has been working to get approval for a phone app where citizens can get instant notifications about problems, road closures, and more, in the city.

“I want to have a transparent government here. I want people to just be able to easily get information over this app, over our website that we’re in the process of getting approval to re-design, totally build from the ground up,” Watkins said. “And I want them to know what we’re doing here and that they feel like they can participate and have a say in all this.”

Watkins is married to Becky Watkins and has 8 children and 10 grandchildren.

