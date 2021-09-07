Funeral services celebrating the life of Cade Sharron will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday September 8, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Jimmy Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Cade, 17, of Bailey, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Bailey, MS.

Cade was a senior in the West Lauderdale Class of 2022. He was active in Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes; he loved to hunt and loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed shooting and collecting guns. Cade was an accomplished welder, was on the FFA Welding Team, and was the Manager of the West Lauderdale Knights Football Team. He loved his truck and spending time working on it. He was a member of Pursuit Church of Meridian and was attending Collinsville First Baptist Church. Cade was strong in his faith; he was outgoing and loving and never met a stranger.

Cade is survived by his parents, Chris and Jade Sharron; his brother, Blake Sharron (Dallas); niece Kyleigh Sharron; nephews Peyton Sharron and Truett Sharron. Maternal grandparents Larry and Ann French; aunts and uncles, Jason French (Lynn), Rock Sharron (Diane), Beth Ryan, and Rusty Sharron (Lisa); his girlfriend, Grace Shows; as well as host of close friends and extended family members.

Cade is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents D.J. and Peggy Sharron.

The Sharron family suggests memorials be made as donations to the FFA Program at West Lauderdale High School in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Chris Sharron, Blake Sharron, Jason French, David Meloche, Rusty Sharron, and Hagan French. Honorary Pallbearers will be the WLHS Senior Class of 2022.

The Sharron family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the funeral home.

