Cleanup nearing completion at building collapse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Five months have gone by since a building collapsed on 23rd Ave. and one lane remains blocked off.

The remaining part of the structure has been demolished and the lot has been cleared. Workers are now focused on making sure the surrounding walls are secure. Co-owner Sam Dabit said 23rd avenue should fully reopen soon.

“That entire area is cleaned off. I’ve got a couple of things to do with loose brick along the wall. We are going to end up getting people out here to make sure the loose brick is fixed in place and not going anywhere,” Dabit said.

Dabit said he plans on making the lot a temporary parking lot, but he ultimately would like to build a new building in the future.

“We are looking at a couple of people to come by and give us an estimate on rebuilding a building there. May be a metal building with a nice façade or something else. Right now, our plans are to make it a parking lot. At least the structure will be down there and the concrete will already be down,” Dabit explained.

