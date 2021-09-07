Funeral service for Jerry “Snuffy” Smith will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Davey Wilkenson, Rev. Dennis Lewellyn, and Rev. David Keller officiating. Burial will be at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jerry Smith, age 84, of Meridian passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patsy Bateman Smith; daughters, Sharon Smith Butler (Dewayne) and Jerri Lynn Baratta (Jim); grandchildren, Jennifer Toth, Courtney Fioretti (Brian), Brittany Ladd (Karey), James Clay Baratta, and Jacob Baratta; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Toth, Braxton Toth, Elim Fioretti, Ila Fioretti, Edith Fioretti, Beckett Ladd, and Bonnie Ladd; brothers, Wayne Smith (Maxine) and Lowery Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mal Lain Smith; mother, Myrtle Irby Pogue; brother, Bobby Leroy Smith.

Pallbearers will be Jim Baratta, Jake Baratta, Dewayne Butler, Brian Fioretti, Karey Ladd, and Lance Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

