In just a few days, we get a break from humid conditions & rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a stalled frontal boundary just south of our area today. It’ll serve as a trigger for a few showers and storms this afternoon...especially for areas south of I-20. So, have an umbrella for afternoon and evening plans, but it will be far from a wash-out. Highs will be below average in the mid-upper 80s, and similar weather is expected for Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front will cross by Wednesday afternoon, and it’ll open the door for more cooler than average air to filter into our area. It’ll also open the door to drier and more comfy air as dew points fall from the upper 60s & 70s to the 50s by Thursday morning. So, get ready for a nice fall-like and crisp start to your day on Thursday, with similar mornings leading into the weekend. Rain-free conditions will reign supreme starting Thursday, and it’ll last through Sunday. So, it’ll be a great weekend to make outdoor plans.

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance in the Gulf that has a low chance for development in the coming days as it moves into an area more favorable. It’s expected to move over portions of northern Florida, then it’ll enter the Western Atlantic. Once that happens, it could have a better chance for development. Regardless, it won’t be of any concern for our area.

