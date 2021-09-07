Kemper County School District holding drive for Ida relief

KEMPER COUNTY Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County School District is giving back to victims of Hurricane Ida.

The Beta Club at the high school started the idea of having a drive where people can donate relief items, including canned goods, paper products, water, and more.

“We all know what it is like to go through devastation,” said Sylvia Hopkins, a chemistry and physical science teacher at Kemper County High School. “And [the Beta Club] want to give back to the communities and help out, and so that’s why we’re willing to do so.”

Word of the drive quickly spread around the school district and now each school is getting involved in the drive. You can drop your donations at any one of the schools in the district.

“Plus it’s something positive that the school is willing to do,” Hopkins said. “And we’re a part of it, so I’m glad to help.”

The drive will come to an end on September 17.

