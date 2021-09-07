Louise Carrie (Broadhead) Cummings was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Louise as she was known to her friends, passed from this life due to complications of Covid-19 on September 5, 2021.

Louise was born the only daughter of Samuel Gilmer “Buck” Broadhead and Ollie Jane (Cox) Broadhead on November 16, 1934, in Needham, Alabama.

She graduated from Choctaw County High School. Louise was married to George Lavern “Whitey” Cummings for 57 years and she missed him every day of the almost exactly 11 years between their passings.

Louise was always up for a laugh and filled a room with her personality. Once you met her it was hard to forget her. She had a quick wit and loved a lively conversation. Louise was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for 50+ years and taught her Sunday school class late into her life. She loved her family and friends and was fiercely loyal to both. Louise was a wonderful seamstress and quilter and many people in her community benefited from these skills.

Even though cooking wasn’t always her favorite activity, her family appreciated all her delicious cooking. She loved to think about all the adventures this great world offered, but always chose to take care of her family and friends and those in need first.

Louise is survived by three sons and their families;

Gil (Chris),

Barton (Heidi), their son Garrett (Kelly) and their son, Louise’s great- grandson, Merrill.

Stacy (Leigh Ann), their sons Warren and Samuel.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers that a donation in Louise’s name be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Butler, Al.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler. They would like to extend their appreciation for your love, concern, and prayers during this difficult time.

Please visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.