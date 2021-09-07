Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

MHP responded to a crash Saturday at approximately 5:47 p.m. at the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333 in Grenada County. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs, Miss., was traveling northbound on MS 7. A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, Miss., was traveling westbound on County Road 333 and proceeded into the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333. The Toyota Sequoia collided with left side of the Nissan Altima. Campbell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

At approximately 5:54 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to a fatal crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, Tenn., was traveling southbound on US 61. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, Miss., was traveling eastbound on Green River Road and proceeded into the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road. The Chevrolet Cobalt collided with left side of the Nissan Versa. Little and rear passenger, Brett Little, received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.

That same day at 7:20 p.m., the MHP Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, Miss., was traveling westbound on US 84. A 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, La., was traveling eastbound on US 84. The Nissan Altima left the roadway, crossed the median

and traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 84 colliding with the Nissan Titan pickup. Megan E. Burr and rear passenger, Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, Miss., died in the crash.

All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.