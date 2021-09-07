Advertisement

Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations, and 113 child restraint citations during Labor Day weekend.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations, and 113 child restraint citations during Labor Day weekend. It also investigated 146 motor vehicle crashes with 54 injuries and six fatalities. Troopers assisted with traffic issues as well, with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts making travel heavier than usual.

MHP shared details of the fatal wrecks it worked:
MHP responded to a crash Saturday at approximately 5:47 p.m. at the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333 in Grenada County. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs, Miss., was traveling northbound on MS 7. A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, Miss., was traveling westbound on County Road 333 and proceeded into the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333. The Toyota Sequoia collided with left side of the Nissan Altima. Campbell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where she later died.
At approximately 5:54 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to a fatal crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, Tenn., was traveling southbound on US 61. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, Miss., was traveling eastbound on Green River Road and proceeded into the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road. The Chevrolet Cobalt collided with left side of the Nissan Versa. Little and rear passenger, Brett Little, received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.
That same day at 7:20 p.m., the MHP Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, Miss., was traveling westbound on US 84. A 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, La., was traveling eastbound on US 84. The Nissan Altima left the roadway, crossed the median
and traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 84 colliding with the Nissan Titan pickup. Megan E. Burr and rear passenger, Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, Miss., died in the crash.
All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Thirteen collisions were investigated in Meridian-based Troop H but there were no fatalities in that district. Numbers from all districts in the state are listed below:

