Miss. National Guard to help fight California wildfires

Mississippi Army National Guard aviators are deploying to California to assist in fighting...
Mississippi Army National Guard aviators are deploying to California to assist in fighting massive wildfires.(Mississippi National Guard/Tech. Sgt. DMarkus Burrell)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A team of Mississippi Army National Guard aviators left Tuesday for California to help agencies fight the massive wildfires across the state. The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of approximately ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support where needed.

The state of California requested help from the Mississippi National Guard after the president declared a major disaster from wildfires.

Soldiers serving in support of the MSNG CALFIRE team represent the 185th Aviation Brigade headquartered in Jackson; 1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson; Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian, and A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport. The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

