More showers & storms possible on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening and then again Tuesday afternoon and evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will mostly favor areas south of I-20/59. They can shift north as they fade through midnight. There will be some dry areas, too. Away from the stormy spots, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms after about 2 PM. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees. Showers and storms will end by 10 PM, but there will be areas that stay dry.

The showers and storms are mainly focused along a stationary front that is stretched out from North Georgia to Southwest Mississippi. It can do some minor shifting back and forth. Storms will generally form along the stationary front and weaken as they drift away from the front. High pressure over Missouri and Arkansas will nudge the stationary front away to bring the return of sun to us on Thursday and Friday.

The chance for rain on Tuesday will ease on Wednesday, then it’s gone from Thursday through next Monday. Temperatures will also drop. Afternoons will hit mid-to-upper 80s for highs. Mornings will hit low in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warmth will recover on Sunday and Monday ahead of a cold front that will arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.