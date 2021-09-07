MPD officer talks to city council about pay

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Low pay, low morale, and lack of manpower. Those are concerns for the Meridian Police Department.

The problems were discussed at a Meridian City Council meeting Tuesday after CPL Chanetta Stevens addressed the council. She told the mayor and council better pay would solve a lot of the department’s problems.

Stevens said more money would bring in more recruits. The starting salary for a rookie officer in Meridian is about $32,000 a year, according to the city’s employment page. Stevens said it’s not enough and officers deserve more because they put their lives on the line every day to protect the public.

“If I’m trying to recruit you to come work with us and you know the job is dangerous, so, if I tell you, ‘You can come work with us for nine dollars an hour’, you’re going to say no, I don’t think so. But if I can offer you some security financially plus the benefits that the city has to offer, I feel like that would prompt a person to want to come work more than just asking them. Because you are sacrificing at the end of the day.”

The Meridian City Council is still working on the FY 2022 budget. The council earlier set a public hearing on the budget for Sept. 16, intending to finalize it and take a vote Sept. 23. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

