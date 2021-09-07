Graveside services for Mr. Michael “Mickey” D. Sellers will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Archusa Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Don Caskie and Mr. Videt Carmichael officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Sellers, 75, of Meridian, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian surrounded by his loving family.

Mickey was a graduate of Clarkdale High School in 1964 where he was a three sport athlete; he started as short stop for the High School Baseball Team beginning in the 8 th grade. He scored the first touchdown in Clarkdale High School History. He was always a great supporter of Clarkdale Athletics. Mickey attended East Mississippi Junior College on a Football Scholarship, playing for the famed Coach “Bull” Sullivan and always joked that he majored in ping pong and trampoline. He was an avid golfer winning several tournaments and a brand new golf cart for his first hole-in-one. He loved to travel with his wife and family, watching and talking sports, especially Mississippi State Athletics, and especially enjoyed supporting his two granddaughters in all of their activities. “Papaw”, as he was affectionately known by his two grandchildren, will be remembered for making the best grilled cheeses and chocolate milk. Mickey was also the longtime owner and operator of S & S Glass Co. in Meridian.

Mickey is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Glenda Goree Sellers; their children Stephanie Sellers, Shea Mosley (Phillip), and Tyler Sellers. Grandchildren Ava Claire Mosley and Addison Hart Mosley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Sellers is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Myrtle Sellers; and his brother Kenneth Wayne Sellers.

Pallbearers will be David Goree, Travis Stewart, Richard Wheat, Videt Carmichael, Jerry Coleman, and Mark Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hanson Steverson, Steve Harmon, Phil Mosley, and Doug Sellers.

The Sellers family suggest memorials be made as donations to Lakeview Worship Center Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhanffh.com.

