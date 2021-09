Graveside Services for Mr. Quentin Gates will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, DeSoto with Pastor Renay Dawkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Gates, 31 of Shubuta, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg. Visitation: Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

