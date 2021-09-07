Funeral services for Mrs. Lou Guin, 79, of York will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. at York United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Walker and Rev. John Evangelista officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1:30 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. on Sunday. Burial will be in the Sumter Memorial Gardens in Cuba, Alabama.

Mrs. Guin passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 21, 1942, in Atmore, Alabama, to Lester Jackson Watson, Sr. and Alabama Louise Owens Watson.

Mrs. Lou was a dedicated Christian woman who dearly loved her family. She was a member of the York United Methodist Church and taught the children’s Sunday School Class for many years. She was also a member of the church choir. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing and family gatherings with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Guin; sons, Jason Guin (Paige) and Burt Guin (Kim); grandchildren, Ryan Guin (Emily); Corey Guin; Wende Puckett (Michael); Tyler Guin (Jessie); Anna Guin; Kalee Guin; and Cooper Guin; great grandchildren, Cannon Guin; Geiger Guin; Tyler Puckett, Wyatt Puckett, Benjamin Guin; Annie Guin; and Ty Guin; brother, Bennie Watson (Linda); and sisters, Margie Shirey; Jeanette Tate (Tommy); and Lucinda Daniel; sister-in-law, Betty Watson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, L.J. Watson, Jr.

Pallbearers: Corey Guin, Ryan Guin, Tyler Guin, Brannon Swain, Sammy Massingill, David Robinson, Randall Adams, and Tom Webb.

Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Beard, Rodney Whitcomb, Johnny Doggett, David Yarbrough, David Hatcher, Thomas A. Green, Larry Cobb, E.W. Goodwin, and Eddie Mac Hines.

