A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Marie McDevitt Kitchens will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulding. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Marie M. Kitchens, age 87, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Mrs. Kitchens was born in Paulding, Mississippi in 1934 and graduated from Heidelberg High School. She received her nursing certificate from St. Joseph’s and had a full career as a licensed practical nurse at the former Meridian Convalescent Home.

She is survived by her children, Paula Tolbird (James), Douglas Kitchens (Leeann), Donald Kitchens (Dianne), and Jane Sims (Dudley); seven grandchildren, Kevin, Chris, Justin, Daniel, David, Gail, and Kristen; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Mamie Finnegan; and her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Susan, Lisa, and Ronnie.

Mrs. Kitchens was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Inetta McDevitt, and her brother, Leo McDevitt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with St. Patrick Catholic Church of Meridian, MS or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

