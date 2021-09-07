Graveside services for Mrs. Sandra Fike McDonald will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverends Jack Kern and Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. McDonald, 78, of Prattville, AL, formerly of Meridian, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her home in Prattville.

Mrs. Sandra loved sewing, making clothes for her family and friends, bowling, and quilting. She loved her family, as they were her passion, she worked hard to provide for them in any way she could, including meals, gifts, and quilts, just to mention a few things. She loved Betty Boop and enjoyed collecting all the mementos she could; she also loved Disney and loved sharing and instilling her love for Disney by taking all of her family members. Sandra was a member of Briarwood Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sandra is survived by her children, William Fike, Jr. (Beth), Keith Fike (Marilyn), and James Fike (Nita). Her grandchildren, Joshua Sims, William W. Fike, Emily Skinner, Ryan Fike, and Shalane Fike; twelve great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Myers (Harold), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. McDonald is preceded in death by her husbands William E. Fike, Sr. and Clarence “Pete” McDonald; her parents Leonard and Pernie Gober; brothers Ronald Gober, Donald Gober, Jerry Gober, and one sister, Myrna Faye Cox.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Fike, Josh Sims, Will Fike, and Joshua Sims.

The family requests no floral donations but memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for cancer research in lieu of flowers.

