Ms. Patricia “Tricia” Ann Bihn

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A mass of Christian burial for Ms. Patricia “Tricia” Ann Bihn will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Augustine Palamattam officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at St. Patrick Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Bihn, age 58, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Tricia was an avid reader, who always enjoyed going to the beach. She loved her four dogs and enjoyed volunteering for East Mississippi Animal Rescue. Tricia loved her daughter, her family, and her friends dearly; she was a hard worker, and will be remembered as an amazing mother, sister, and friend.  She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Tricia was a very strong person who survived breast cancer.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Bihn; siblings, Steve Bihn, Tom Bihn, and Don Bihn (Kim); nephews, Joshua and Daniel Bihn; and numerous other family members and her special friends and coworkers.

She was preceded in death by mother, Alice Ann Skiffington Bihn, and her sister-in-law, Lettie Bihn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the East Mississippi Animal Rescue at www.eastmsanimalrescue.com.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m.  on Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

