Robin Manley Allday
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Robin Manley Allday, 61, of Butler will be held Monday, September 6, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Rock Springs Cemetery with Sis. Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Robin passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at South Baldwin Medical Center. She was born November 2, 1959, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Robert Manley and Bonnie Faye Scott Manley. She was a retired office manager for mental health.

Robin enjoyed life and spending time with her friends. She and her husband Jimmy lived and loved life together until his death in December of 2008. She would often talk about their time spent at the Butler Youth Softball League and one of her fondest memories was their anniversary cruise.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Jimmy Allday; her parents Robert and Bonnie; and her little dog, “Scooter.”

She is survived by a host of cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Shane Jimerson, Chuck Gilliland, Greg Manley, and Jim McPhearson

Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck Breland and Gary Philip Clark.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

