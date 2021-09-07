Advertisement

September Heat

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On this date ( Sept. 7th) back in 1925, Jackson, MS didn’t simply hit a daily record high of 107 degrees. It also reached its HOTTEST temperature ever recorded. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the one day. Jackson hit 107 degrees the day before also. So, there were two consecutive days with that type of heat...yikes! Then, fast forward a few years, Jackson hit 107 degrees again in July of 1930 and in August of 2020.

Meridian’s hottest temp ever recorded was also a whopping 107 degrees, but it didn’t happen in September. It was in July of 1980. However, the all-time hottest temperature in September for the Queen City was 105 degrees on Sept. 4th, 1990. Nearly 31 years ago to the date.

Thankfully, no heat wave this week. We will continue to have below average highs in the 80s through the weekend.

