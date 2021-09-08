Advertisement

13 Miami-Dade school employees have died of COVID-19 since mid-August

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thirteen Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the school district and the local teachers union.

The district said none of the cases were contracted in school buildings.

Those who died included four teachers, a security monitor, a cafeteria worker and seven bus drivers.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, weighed in on the fact that all 13 were African American and unvaccinated.

“I think this underscores the big tragedy that we see occurring across America,” Carvalho said.

“Even though in my community, 98% of individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, there is still a lag specific to individuals that represent ethnic minorities in Miami-Dade. And this is a result of understandable historic facts that have in a certain way prejudiced the understanding in these communities about the viability of the vaccine.”

Vaccine mandates are illegal in Florida, so Carvalho said the best he can do is offer incentives for getting fully vaccinated.

This week the district is proposing a $275 stipend to employees who show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
Artifacts of 9/11 share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf...
Defending champ Garcia returning for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship