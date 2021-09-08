Advertisement

Alabama basketball’s Nimari Burnett suffers season-ending knee injury

Nimari Burnett out for 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama men’s basketball guard Nimari Burnett suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the 2021-22 season, head coach Nate Oats confirmed.

The 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard underwent successful surgery on his right knee Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are certainly disappointed for Nimari and his family,” Coach Oats said. “Our program, his teammates and his family are going to support him throughout every step of the rehab process. Even though it’s a tough loss for us, I know Nimari’s work ethic combined with the fact he will be surrounded by the best of the best when it comes to our medical staff and team doctors gives me complete confidence that he will come back stronger and better than ever,” he said.

Last season with Texas Tech, Nimari played 12 games for the Red Raiders and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.

Alabama is scheduled to face Louisiana Tech on November 9th at home.

