Antibody treatment is keeping people out of the hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Outpatient Antibody Infusion Center has been operating at Anderson Regional Health System. COVID-19 positive people can get a treatment that prevents the body from being overwhelmed by the virus before the immune system kicks in.

“Preferably, you should get this treatment in the first 72 hours of testing positive for it to be the most effective,” said Dr. Keith Everett, chief medical officer for Anderson Regional Health System. “It’s for anyone 12 years of age or older and we have given over a thousand of these infusion treatments and we have seen no real serious problems or complications to anyone who’s received this treatment.”

Dr. Everett said the antibody treatment is designed and is very effective for keeping people out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

“Our follow-up studies and numbers show that it is very effective in keeping people from getting really sick from COVID; and in order to keep them out of the hospital, this is our main treatment that we have to offer the community.”

The infusion center is located on the South Campus of Anderson Regional Medical Center and treatment is provided 7 days a week.

“Our staff has worked very hard and it’s required a lot of efforts by a lot of people to maintain this, infusion center to remain open, particularly now that we’re doing it seven days a week, so it’s, it’s been quite an effort by all of our staff.”

The treatment is for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, no matter where you got tested. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.