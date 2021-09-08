Area stores facing grocery shortage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts over a week ago.

What were once fully stocked shelves are now a little bare.

Evacuees aren’t sure what they are heading back home to so many are stocking up on groceries to take with them.

And some locals said they were prepared for a grocery shortage and aimed to get ahead of the crowd.

“Over the course of my lifetime, I’ve been through a lot of various storms and emergencies. I’ve always prepared for them because I have 24 years in the military. So, when I know a bad storm is coming our way, I always prepare for it ahead of time so that way I beat the crowd,” said Grocery Store Shopper, Curtis Mayatt.

Piggly wiggly in Collinsville said it has seen a large number of customers come through the doors over the past week, but things are looking better now that people are going back home.

“We’ve been busy. I mean any time there’s a weather scare people come in and buy all the paper products and the water and bread. Your staples” said Piggly Wiggly Manager, Matt Williams.

Many grocery stores are slowly working to stock back up so if you see products missing from the shelves, be patient.

Piggly Wiggly said now that days have passed since Hurricane Ida, they are able to get the necessary products they need in-store.

But certain products like bread still may be limited.

