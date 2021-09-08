Advertisement

Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws.

Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

