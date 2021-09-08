Baseball America Ranks Alabama Baseball’s 2021 Recruiting class No. 8

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - On Wednesday Baseball America announced that Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked number 8 which is the program second-highest recruiting class in program history.

This is the first class to be ranked this high since the class of 2001, but trails the highest ranking class of 2012 which was ranked fourth. The Crimson Tide has signed a top-15 class in the the last few season under Brad Bohannon.

This 2021 Alabama class features 19 newcomers. Seven junior college transfers and 12 high school signees.

The Crimson Tide will be back on the diamond this spring.

