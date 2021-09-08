Advertisement

Bryce Young named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

12/5/20 MFB Alabama vs Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - After a first career start with 344 yards and four touchdowns Bryce Young is named this weeks Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

This honor comes following his starting quarterback debut in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against Miami. The honor was announced on Wednesday one day after Young was named the SEC Player of the Week.

