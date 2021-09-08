C-Spire starts building 243-mile fiber optic cable route in Mississippi, Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in rural areas across Mississippi and Alabama have gone years without access to high-speed internet. But that could change for thousands in the coming year as C-Spire starts to work on its fiber cable line.

C-Spire has begun construction on a 243-mile-long fiber optic cable route from Meridian to Homewood, Alabama, just south of Birmingham.

The project, which involves placing conduit, ducting, and fiber optic cable underground, will span six counties in Mississippi - and five Alabama counties along U.S. highways 80 and 11.

“Any time you have broadband and infrastructure coming in, it’s a win-win again for everybody. So, for all the local business owners, for all the consumers, people who want to shop, and for that business owner to get the supply they need, from say a big box company, you’ll have accessibility to have a faster connection. This is just a way for industries to look at Sumter County and say o.k. they’re making these steps so I want to see what I can do to come in this particular area,” said Sumter County Commission Chairman, Marcus Campbell.

Rural areas in both states struggle with day-to-day activities that require high-speed internet.

“We do have some students that are unable to connect to the internet. Sumter County is a big county, and we have a lot of rural areas. With this fiber coming through its going to put them ahead of everybody else because it’s going to be super-fast there going to be able to upload stuff, download stuff, really get their work done fast so it’s going to be effective to especially our most rural areas when that fiber comes through. It’s going to be great,” said Sumter County Board of Education Computer technician, Chris Holcombe.

Sumter County officials said they’re looking forward to the day when that is no more.

“We’re hoping that once this gets going in the manner it needs to be going in, we’ll be able to get all of Sumter County and all of our neighboring counties again especially in the black belt counties, the type of broadband infrastructure that is so badly needed,” said Campbell.

The multi-million-dollar project is expected to be completed next year.

