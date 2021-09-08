City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2021

Robbery

At 5:21 PM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4200 block of 37th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:49 AM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:39 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:49 PM on September 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:51 AM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:00 AM on September 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 54th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:06 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.