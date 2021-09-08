Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LARRY K SCOTT19848225 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SAMUEL BREWER19662218 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMIE D POWELL19825281 CLARENDON RD JACKSONVILLE, FLDUI
CORDEZ HOPSON19875904 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
JAQUARIUS SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JADAISHA S TUBBS19952209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KAITLYN B CHANEY2000339 COUNTY ROAD 2424 ENTERPRISE, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DEBRA J MACHOVEC19656200 CHICAGO AVE PENSACOLA, FLDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
MARIETTA SIMS19814211 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MSINTERFERING WITH POLICE
TERRINECY R HARRIS19882405 S FRONTAGE RD RM 216 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JANIE LONG19707105 10TH CT MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
WADE SAMUELS19612023 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID D LEE19901110 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHARLES D BANYARD1993602 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIKISHA D HILL2003301 C ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 5:21 PM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4200 block of 37th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:49 AM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:39 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:49 PM on September 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:51 AM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:00 AM on September 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 54th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:06 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

