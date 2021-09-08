City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LARRY K SCOTT
|1984
|8225 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SAMUEL BREWER
|1966
|2218 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAMIE D POWELL
|1982
|5281 CLARENDON RD JACKSONVILLE, FL
|DUI
|CORDEZ HOPSON
|1987
|5904 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|JAQUARIUS SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JADAISHA S TUBBS
|1995
|2209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KAITLYN B CHANEY
|2000
|339 COUNTY ROAD 2424 ENTERPRISE, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DEBRA J MACHOVEC
|1965
|6200 CHICAGO AVE PENSACOLA, FL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARIETTA SIMS
|1981
|4211 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|TERRINECY R HARRIS
|1988
|2405 S FRONTAGE RD RM 216 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JANIE LONG
|1970
|7105 10TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|WADE SAMUELS
|1961
|2023 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DAVID D LEE
|1990
|1110 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CHARLES D BANYARD
|1993
|602 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIKISHA D HILL
|2003
|301 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 5:21 PM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4200 block of 37th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his phone was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:49 AM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:39 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:49 PM on September 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:51 AM on September 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:00 AM on September 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 54th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:06 PM on September 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.