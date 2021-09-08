A cold front brings us showers & keeps Tropical Storm Mindy away from us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. It will not affect our area.

Mindy Prompts Tropical Storm Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River. Mindy will track east/northeastward, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to Tallahassee to Jacksonville. The strongest winds will be around Mexico Beach, Port Saint Joe, and Apalachicola overnight.

Mindy is a fast mover, which will limit the amount of time it spends over the Gulf of Mexico. That will help to limit intensification.

Mindy Stays Away From Us

A cold front moving through our area will help to steer Mindy away from us. We will not be affected by this storm in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Our Next 24 Hours

The cold front will mean clouds and the potential for a few showers through early Thursday morning. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Thursday will start cloudy with a few lingering showers, but clouds will clear quickly, and the day will brighten. We’ll be sunny by noon, and we’ll stay that way through the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Cool mornings and unseasonably cool afternoons will finish out our week. Friday morning and Saturday morning will be as cool as upper 50s. The afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Saturday will start warming, and then Sunday will be back in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.