A cold front could bring showers and protects us from tropical development in the Gulf

A cold front will bring some showers to us on Wednesday. That cold front will also help us avoid some tropical action from the Gulf of Mexico.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve got the potential development of a tropical depression or tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and cold front that will keep that tropical system away from us to monitor on Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible for some of us this evening. That doesn’t mean we will all get rain. Otherwise, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Again, there will be areas that stay dry. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

The showers come from a cold front. That cold front will help to steer that system trying to become a tropical storm northeast and toward the Florida Panhandle.

The cold front will also bring us some cooler weather and another little test run of fall. High temperatures will drop back to the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday. Mornings can cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll begin warming again this weekend. Clouds will begin increasing on Monday ahead of a shot at some rain next Tuesday.

Weather - September 7, 2021
September Heat
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 7th, 2021
More comfy air is on the way
In just a few days, we get a break from humid conditions & rain