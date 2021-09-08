Collapsed radio tower cleaned up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The radio tower that collapsed last week on a Boswell Media station in Kosciusko, Mississippi has been removed.

The tower fell onto the top of the station when a tree that was blown over by severe thunderstorms fell into its support wires and pulled it down.

Removal started and was completed today.

Boswell Media general manager said, “All of the stuff has been cleaned up in preparation of getting a new tower.”

That tower will take longer to install than most think, two to three months, “It’s kind of like building a house, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

All the Boswell stations are up and running since Ida and the storm that damaged the station in Kosciusko.

“Thankfully we do have all three stations back up in some form or fashion. Our streams are working great so we’re able to do our football broadcasts and all that stuff.”

For more information on Boswell stations and their performance visit boswellmedia.net.

