Advertisement

Collapsed radio tower cleaned up

The radio tower is removed form atop the Boswell Media station
The radio tower is removed form atop the Boswell Media station(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The radio tower that collapsed last week on a Boswell Media station in Kosciusko, Mississippi has been removed.

The tower fell onto the top of the station when a tree that was blown over by severe thunderstorms fell into its support wires and pulled it down.

Removal started and was completed today.

Boswell Media general manager said, “All of the stuff has been cleaned up in preparation of getting a new tower.”

That tower will take longer to install than most think, two to three months, “It’s kind of like building a house, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

All the Boswell stations are up and running since Ida and the storm that damaged the station in Kosciusko.

“Thankfully we do have all three stations back up in some form or fashion. Our streams are working great so we’re able to do our football broadcasts and all that stuff.”

For more information on Boswell stations and their performance visit boswellmedia.net.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Outpatient Antibody Infusion Center
Antibody treatment is keeping people out of the hospital
Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis signs autographs for fans after their NFL...
Portis among ex-NFL players to plead guilty in healthcare fraud scheme
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued a warning to employers who may try to use a...
Alabama warns health providers about unlawful use of vaccination registry
The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan Sirhan no longer poses a threat to...
Ethel Kennedy: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan shouldn’t be freed