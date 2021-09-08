Crimson Tide Women’s Basketball drops 2021 SEC Schedule
Alabama will tip off the season of conference action on Dec. 30 at Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The South Eastern Conference schedule is set for the 2021-22 season and Alabama’s women’s basketball team has a challenge ahead of them.
The schedule opens up on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 30, and will follow two home games.
The most challenging part of the season will come in February when Alabama travels to the defending SEC Champions, South Carolina and then to Vanderbilt.
Alabama’s roster returns eight players from last years roster including seniors Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber. They do bring in two freshman and four transfers to the 14-person roster.
Below is the full Alabama Women’s Basketball Schedule. Italicized games are at home and bold games are SEC conference matches.
Alabama’s 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Schedule:
Nov. 4 (Thur) Alabama-Huntsville vs Alabama
Nov. 9 (Tue) Charleston Southern vs Alabama
Nov. 14 (Sun) Tulane vs Alabama
Nov. 17 (Wed) Southern Miss vs Alabama
Nov. 21 (Sun) Duke vs Alabama (Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, TX)
Nov. 24 (Wed) Mercer vs Alabama
Nov. 26 (Fri) Western Carolina vs Alabama
Nov. 28 (Sun) Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama
Nov. 30 (Tue) Memphis vs Alabama
Dec. 3 (Fri) Houston vs Alabama
Dec. 5 (Sun) Alabama at Chattanooga
Dec. 13 (Mon) Sam Houston vs Alabama
Dec. 16 (Thur) Alabama at Little Rock
Dec. 20 (Mon) Winthrop vs Alabama
Dec. 30 (Thur) Alabama at Tennessee
Jan. 2 (Sun) Auburn vs Alabama
Jan. 6 (Thur) Mississippi State vs Alabama
Jan. 9 (Sun) Alabama at Georgia
Jan. 13 (Thur) Alabama at Ole Miss
Jan. 16 (Sun) Florida vs Alabama
Jan. 20 (Thur) Arkansas vs Alabama
Jan. 23 (Sun) Alabama at Auburn
Jan. 30 (Sun) Missouri vs Alabama
Feb. 3 (Thur) Alabama at South Carolina
Feb. 6 (Sun) Alabama at Vanderbilt
Feb. 13 (Sun) Kentucky vs Alabama
Feb. 17 (Thur) Tennessee vs Alabama
Feb. 20 (Sun) Alabama at Texas A&M
Feb. 24 (Thur) Alabama at LSU
Feb. 27 (Sun) Vanderbilt vs Alabama
Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.