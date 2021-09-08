Crimson Tide Women’s Basketball drops 2021 SEC Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The South Eastern Conference schedule is set for the 2021-22 season and Alabama’s women’s basketball team has a challenge ahead of them.

The schedule opens up on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 30, and will follow two home games.

The most challenging part of the season will come in February when Alabama travels to the defending SEC Champions, South Carolina and then to Vanderbilt.

Alabama’s roster returns eight players from last years roster including seniors Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber. They do bring in two freshman and four transfers to the 14-person roster.

Below is the full Alabama Women’s Basketball Schedule. Italicized games are at home and bold games are SEC conference matches.

Alabama’s 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Schedule:

Nov. 4 (Thur) Alabama-Huntsville vs Alabama

Nov. 9 (Tue) Charleston Southern vs Alabama

Nov. 14 (Sun) Tulane vs Alabama

Nov. 17 (Wed) Southern Miss vs Alabama

Nov. 21 (Sun) Duke vs Alabama (Maggie Dixon Classic in Fort Worth, TX)

Nov. 24 (Wed) Mercer vs Alabama

Nov. 26 (Fri) Western Carolina vs Alabama

Nov. 28 (Sun) Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama

Nov. 30 (Tue) Memphis vs Alabama

Dec. 3 (Fri) Houston vs Alabama

Dec. 5 (Sun) Alabama at Chattanooga

Dec. 13 (Mon) Sam Houston vs Alabama

Dec. 16 (Thur) Alabama at Little Rock

Dec. 20 (Mon) Winthrop vs Alabama

Dec. 30 (Thur) Alabama at Tennessee

Jan. 2 (Sun) Auburn vs Alabama

Jan. 6 (Thur) Mississippi State vs Alabama

Jan. 9 (Sun) Alabama at Georgia

Jan. 13 (Thur) Alabama at Ole Miss

Jan. 16 (Sun) Florida vs Alabama

Jan. 20 (Thur) Arkansas vs Alabama

Jan. 23 (Sun) Alabama at Auburn

Jan. 30 (Sun) Missouri vs Alabama

Feb. 3 (Thur) Alabama at South Carolina

Feb. 6 (Sun) Alabama at Vanderbilt

Feb. 13 (Sun) Kentucky vs Alabama

Feb. 17 (Thur) Tennessee vs Alabama

Feb. 20 (Sun) Alabama at Texas A&M

Feb. 24 (Thur) Alabama at LSU

Feb. 27 (Sun) Vanderbilt vs Alabama

Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

