CVS Health expands access to COVID-19 testing for underserved Ala. communities

CVS drive-thru testing.
CVS drive-thru testing.(Source: cvshealth.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from CVS Health:

On Wednesday, CVS Health opened 13 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Alabama, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.

These new sites will utilize a no-cost, self-swab test for individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines, with tests being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately 1-2 days.

The new drive-thru testing sites in Alabama include:

  • 1501 Florence Blvd., Florence, AL 35630
  • 434 HWY 31, Warrior, AL 35180
  • 93 Euclid Ave., Mountain Brook, AL 35213
  • 100 U.S. HWY 231, Troy, AL 36081
  • 1407 Quintard Ave., Anniston, AL 36201
  • 3100 Dauphin Island Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36605
  • 113 3rd St., SE, Aliceville, AL 35442
  • 879 Fort Dale Rd., Greenville, AL 36037
  • 801 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
  • 4645 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608
  • 900 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604
  • 632 Tuscaloosa Ave., Birmingham, AL 35211
  • 1675 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210

CVS Health has more than 4,800 locations across 45 states and the District of Columbia offering COVID-19 testing. To date, the company has administered more than 29 million tests across the country at initial large-scale rapid test sites, drive-thru and rapid-result pharmacy locations, long-term care facilities, and community test sites.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID Resource Center.

