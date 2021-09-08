Advertisement

Defending champ Garcia returning for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf...
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first entrant into the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is also the defending champion.

Sergio Garcia announced he will be competing in the 54th Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.

“I’m excited to return to Jackson to defend my title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September,” said Sergio Garcia. “It’s always an amazing feeling to go back to a place that you have had success, but it’s particularly special to go back to a course as amazing as The Country Club of Jackson!”

Sergio will compete for a chunk of the $7 million championship purse, with $1.26 million going to the winner.

The PGA veteran won last year’s event in his first start, his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters Tournament.

The remainder of the lineup will be finalized on Friday, September 24.

