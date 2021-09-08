DeKalb alderman advocates for vaccines

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 3 Alderman Tracy Naylor of DeKalb has partnered with The Delta Health Alliance to push for vaccines in town. The partnership is focused on dispelling the myths and knowing the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine works, it worked for myself, and I am proud of it. I just want everybody to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of this virus,” Naylor said.

Naylor suspects that the reason for low vaccination rates in DeKalb and surrounding areas of Kemper County is misinformation around the shot.

“Do your research on it; don’t just look at the myth part of it,” Naylor said, “Once you do your research, then gather your information, and then hopefully the conclusion you come up with is it’s best (to be vaccinated).”

Like many people, Naylor said he just wants things to get back to normal.

“I just want people to take this seriously because the more we get people vaccinated, the more we can go back to normalcy,” he said.

Naylor said he hopes that the approval of the Pfizer vaccine will motivate more people to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.