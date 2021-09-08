Advertisement

DeKalb alderman advocates for vaccines

Tracy Naylor stands with the Mayor of DeKalb and his team from Delta Health Alliance
Tracy Naylor stands with the Mayor of DeKalb and his team from Delta Health Alliance(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 3 Alderman Tracy Naylor of DeKalb has partnered with The Delta Health Alliance to push for vaccines in town. The partnership is focused on dispelling the myths and knowing the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine works, it worked for myself, and I am proud of it. I just want everybody to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of this virus,” Naylor said.

Naylor suspects that the reason for low vaccination rates in DeKalb and surrounding areas of Kemper County is misinformation around the shot.

“Do your research on it; don’t just look at the myth part of it,” Naylor said, “Once you do your research, then gather your information, and then hopefully the conclusion you come up with is it’s best (to be vaccinated).”

Like many people, Naylor said he just wants things to get back to normal.

“I just want people to take this seriously because the more we get people vaccinated, the more we can go back to normalcy,” he said.

Naylor said he hopes that the approval of the Pfizer vaccine will motivate more people to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Paint and Picnic in the Park held in the Queen City this weekend
Daughter of a Louisiana evacuee plays at the Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian.
Meridian museums open up to hurricane evacuees
Salvation Army of Meridian changed location, expands community service
Meridian Salvation Army closes shelter, focuses on community services
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for hurricane
Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Ida