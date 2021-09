Graveside Services for Elder James Whigham will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Whigham Cemetery, Carmichael with Elder Roy Coleman officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Whigham, 80 of Wanyesboro, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Visitation: Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

